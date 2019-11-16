BlackRock Inc. Buys 60,154 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Itron worth $312,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI opened at $75.42 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $234,289.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,413.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,667 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.