BlackRock Inc. Buys 515,462 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $318,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $110,113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 79.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

