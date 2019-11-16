BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,100,263 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $327,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 348,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,947. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 185.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.