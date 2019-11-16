Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $429.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $424.75.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth about $219,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.