Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BME shares. Shore Capital began coverage on Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $429.00 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackrock Health Sciences Trust from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BME. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BME traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

