Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.75.

BME stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

