Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.40

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 240115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard acquired 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

