BitSend Reaches One Day Volume of $170.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Upbit. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $69,912.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitSend has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00796688 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,196,000 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

