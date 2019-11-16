Bitcoinus Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,440.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $39.00 and $9,440.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045859 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00091531 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000910 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00069652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,566.17 or 1.00481778 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 35,929,434,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.