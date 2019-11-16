Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.27. 1,916,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.89. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Biogen by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 156,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

