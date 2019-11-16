BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $212.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,351,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 524,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

