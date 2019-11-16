BidaskClub Upgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.39.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 286,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $318,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $6,412,649. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 266,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

