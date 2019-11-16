BidaskClub Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABTX. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $735.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Nichols III sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $41,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $101,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Nichols III sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $409,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,594. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 101.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.