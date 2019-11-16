BidaskClub Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Sell

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

PACW stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

