BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get BEST alerts:

BEST has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BEST from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BEST stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BEST will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in BEST during the third quarter valued at $2,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the third quarter valued at $28,841,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BEST during the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.