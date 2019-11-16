Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 3,860 ($50.44) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,953 ($51.65).

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,927.36 ($51.32).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON BKG traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,544 ($59.38). 530,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,622 ($60.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,346.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,919.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 300,000 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($51.88), for a total value of £11,910,000 ($15,562,524.50). Also, insider Veronica Wadley sold 1,500 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.63), for a total value of £59,265 ($77,440.22). Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,424,622 over the last three months.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.