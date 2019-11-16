Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the oil producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.89).

LON PMO traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.04 ($1.15). 3,278,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.20 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of $731.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

