Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €38.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.45 ($41.22).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €34.34 ($39.92) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.11 and a 200 day moving average of €29.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

