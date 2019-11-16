Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 69,261 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

