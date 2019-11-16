Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.43. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.