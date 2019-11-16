Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $314,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

