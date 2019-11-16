Bela Trading 43.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. Bela has a market capitalization of $124,837.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00686489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001258 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,660,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,991,543 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

