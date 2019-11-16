Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

BELFA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.88% of Bel Fuse worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

