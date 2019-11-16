Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Lowered to $256.00 at KeyCorp

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $262.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.55.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,013. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.