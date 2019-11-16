Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BC8. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.88 ($110.32).

BC8 stock opened at €117.90 ($137.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.18. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1 year high of €110.80 ($128.84).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

