Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.