BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 108,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 790,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.