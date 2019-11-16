BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSC opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.25. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

