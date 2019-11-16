BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

FAST opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

