BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.06% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 314,485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 183,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

FLWS stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,281,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

