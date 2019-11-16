BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,699 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 718,280 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 720,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 687,356 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after buying an additional 482,459 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,923,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CLB stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

