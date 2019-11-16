BB&T Securities LLC Sells 88 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

WST opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

