BB&T Securities LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 10.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 22.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

Shares of JEMD opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD).

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.