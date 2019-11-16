BB&T Securities LLC Invests $213,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

