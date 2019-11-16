BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 264.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 501,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 363,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after acquiring an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,203.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 181,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

