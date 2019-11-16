BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

