Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.