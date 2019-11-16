Barclays Begins Coverage on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 2,930,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,047. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

