Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.53

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$7.53 ($5.34) and last traded at A$7.47 ($5.30), with a volume of 525753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$7.27 ($5.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$7.15 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

In other news, insider Darryl Abotomey 621,556 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

