Bank of America Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Underperform

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Gabelli cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Alcoa has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $36.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 31.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

