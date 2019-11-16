Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42,700.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

