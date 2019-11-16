Banco Santander S.A. Sells 41,109 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,109 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $274.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.57.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,077 shares of company stock worth $10,516,266. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $303.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

