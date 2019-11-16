Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,144 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $724.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $695.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $716.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

