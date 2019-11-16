Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,346.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $235,874.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,541,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,522. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $67.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

