Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $375,000 Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

