Banco Santander S.A. Has $584,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Incyte stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,794 shares of company stock worth $7,646,955 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.