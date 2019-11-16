Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 473,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at $3,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 128.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,484,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 834,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at $170,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

