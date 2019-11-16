Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 224,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

