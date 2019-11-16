Baader Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Baader Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Baader Bank currently has a $150.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.42.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 879,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,928. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in Linde by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,371,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Linde by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

