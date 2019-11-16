Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.14 ($24.58).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €17.89 ($20.80) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €35.58 ($41.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

